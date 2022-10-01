Cassper Nyovest has emerged the winner in the highly anticipated celebrity boxing match at Sun City

The two stars went head to head, but Cassper Nyovest definitely had the upper hand as he managed to knock out the Rap Relay rapper without much effort

The two stars have been trending on social media as fans share mixed reactions to the celebrity fight

Cassper Nyovest is the man of the moment after knocking out Priddy Ugly in a celebrity boxing match at Sun City in Pretoria.

The Amademoni hitmaker returned to the ring for the third time after facing media personality Slik Talk and singer and actor Naak Musiq in previous fights.

The rapper seemed to have the upper hand from the beginning of the fight as he landed his opponent powerful blows. Speaking after the win, Cassper Nyovest said he had nothing but respect for Priddy Ugly because he accepted the fight without thinking twice. He said:

"Nothing but respect for Priddy Ugly. This was the easiest fight to make. Everyone else I have been trying to fight has been making so many excuses. This guy didn't care about the weight or the time. He just said yes, and I respect him for that. Shout out to Priddy Ugly."

Meanwhile, social media has been awash with hilarious reactions from social media users. Many are making fun of Priddy Ugly for being knocked out easily.

@PlutoSaints wrote:

"I still like @ItsPriddyUgly regardless, he seems like a cool dude who minds his own...He's my kind of Guy. And I will continue to remember that as we listen to that loud empty vessel make noise for the next few weeks..."

@CoolPhola_MP said:

" I didn't watch the fight, but the clips I keep on seeing on the TL? Cassper panelbeated Priddy Ugly yoh "

