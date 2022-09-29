Cassper Nyovest is still on a mission to convince Mzansi that he won the boxing match against Naak Musiq

The rapper shared another video on Instagram showing all the blows that he managed to land on Naak's face and wondered how he still lost

The Amademoni hitmaker is due to face fellow rapper Priddy Ugly in another highly anticipated boxing match on Saturday 1 October

Cassper Nyovest is still wondering how he lost his celebrity boxing match against Naak Musiq. Mufasa believes he was sabotaged by the referee and the judges because he had the upper hand during the match.

Cassper Nyovest seems to be in denial after losing the boxing match against Naak Musiq.

Source: Instagram

Taking to his Instagram page, the Mama I Made It rapper, who is due to go head to head with Rap Relay rapper Priddy Ugly in another celebrity boxing match on Saturday, 1 October, shared a video that has since gone viral.

According to TimesLIVE, the video details the stars' controversial match. Cassper Nyovest explained how he was overpowering the former Generations star, but the judges and the referee chose to ignore that. He wrote:

"Your boy was eating these all night. The last clip was a knockdown in round 3, by the way. The guy couldn’t even stand up after falling on me. His legs are gone. Did the referee count? No! Did the judges count it? No! Why? Only God knows. Well, I know, too, but that’s another story for another day. Lol, I’m back in the ring this Saturday bringing more PAIN! Leaving nothing to the judges this time."

