Anele Mdoda recently called out South Africans for their obsession with being treated like VIPs

The radio and television personality headed to Twitter to ask how peeps manage long queues at airports and supermarkets

Fans fired back at the Celebrity Game Night presenter, saying she also has a life of privileges

Anele Mdoda sparked a heated debate about privileges on Twitter. The star called out South Africans for always wanting to be VIPs.

Anele Mdoda has taken to Twitter to blast South Africans who are obsessed with the VIP culture. Image: @zintathu.

Responding to a tweet from a netizen who said he couldn't stand being in a long queue with his significant other. The tweet read:

"Standing in a line with your hun must be the most traumatizing thing . I’d rather go home."

Anele asked how Mzansi manages at supermarkets like Makro, which usually have long queues. She wrote:

"What do you guys do on flights and say Makro. South Africans are really obsessed with the VIP culture for nothing."

Social media users also fired back at the star. Many said Anele Mdoda has no right to comment on the matter because she already enjoys the privileges of being a celebrity.

@SamaSpoko said:

"Home affairs line, school registration lines, R350 lines, capitec lines, traffic department line etc in townships pple can stand in a line for the whole day and then they tell you to come back 2mrw morning again, 2 stand the very same line. Anele wena can you even stand 4hrs?"

@Solomon_Mabee added:

"Says someone who once reported pothole in ministers DM, how is that for a VIP culture."

@ManqobaShangase added:

"Bold. Bold, coming from someone who tweeted the minister of transport to fix a pothole, & it was fixed in a matter of days. Now who's obsessed with VIP culture?"

@kingLerato wrote:

"Same thing U did with Fikile Mbalula, I guess U the only 1 whu deserve VIP culture."

