Dawn Thandeka King is celebrating another trip around the sun, and the star can't keep calm

Social media users for looking have hyped the former Uzalo star not a day over 40

Social media users have also flooded Dawn's Instagram page to help their fave celebrate her special day

Dawn Thandeka King is a year older, and the award-winning actress is over the moon. The star known for her role in Uzalo is celebrating 45 years.

Fans have taken to social media to celebrate actress Dawn Thandeka King's birthday. Image: @dawnthandeka_king.

The star's Instagram page has been awash with heartwarming tributes from the actress' fans who are celebrating their favourite actress.

Taking to her page, Dawn Thandeka King shared a picture to mark her special day. The star looked simple and stylish in a white dress and her signature hat. She finished the look with colourful accessories and sunglasses.

Mzansi flocked to the Instagram post's comments section to celebrate the actress. Many lauded her for looking stylish.

@nelly_mabuyakhulu said:

"Happy birthday Ndlovukazi keep being you ."

@silondiwe_dube added:

"Enjoy your day Beautiful Queen ❤️."

@independent7867 commented:

"Muhle sis Thandeka❤️"

@sebatlithandeka noted:

"Happy birthday mama. Be blessed❤️."

The award-winning actress also flooded her Instagram stories with tributes from fans and a stunning video. In the video, the birthday girl shows her impressive dance moves while holding a bottle of wine.

