The 17-year-old matric pupil who made an "entrance" at her school matric dance in Phoenix, emerging from a white casket clad in a black ball gown, didn’t mean to cause any harm.

Following social media backlash over the unexpected 'Matric Dance' entrance, the girl’s aunt Kadisha Sewduth said her niece just wanted to make "an appearance at her prom and had no ill-intention."

No harm intended

Speaking to IOL, Sewduth said the 17-year-old was receiving backlash from social media, but there was no ill intention in the appearance.

“Now she is being taunted on social media, and people failed to realize she is just a 17-year-old girl with feelings and emotions."

“The statement that she is planning her own death is not true."

“This was a dream that we made a reality of, and is supposedit is not the first time something like this has been done.”

Sewduth also said since the viral video on social media, her niece has been made a meme.

“It’s sad that grown men and women are also doing this.”

Sunford School hall Matric ball

The viral video capturing the unconventional arrival depicts a hearse pulling up to the venue, with a white casket being opened to reveal the young girl donning her elegant attire.

While some have found the spectacle unconventional, others have criticized it vehemently, deeming it inappropriate and offensive.

The event, held at the Sunford School hall, has since sparked outrage among some social media users, who have labeled it "disrespectful and distasteful."

Drama as student arrives at a matric dance in a coffin

In 2022, Briefly News reported that a pupil ditched fancy cars and limos for a coffin.

A video of the young girl, wearing a stunning black and gold gown and makeup, who rocked up to her school like a dead person went viral, and Mzansi slammed the student's desperation for clout; others blasted the family for allowing her to do it.

Social media users expressed disgust at the incident. Many blasted the student for seeking attention in the wrong way, while others slammed the family for allowing their child to use a coffin.

