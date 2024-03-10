A matriculant pulled out all the stops to make sure he would get his dream matric dance date to say yes

The schoolboy arranged a lavish display in order to make the matric dance proposal an epic one

People were floored by the TikTok video as the student rolled up to a school girl with a luxury vehicle

A kid in matric became a viral sensation. The student did the most in order to achieve an epic matric dance proposal.

A TikTok video shows a matriculant who used a Bentley to execute a Matric Dance proposal. Image: @uhm.una

The video of the high schoolers received thousands of likes. Netizens commented on the video, amazed by how much he had done.

Matriculant plans matric dance proposal

In a video by @uhm.una, a matriculant showed up at school in a Bentley. The young boy held a big sign asking a girl out as his matric dance date. She said yes, and they posed to show off the effort he put in asking her out.

South Africa amazed by matriculant

Many people thought their matric student did the most after showing up with a whole Bentley. Online users could not stop raving about the student.

tyler said:

"I’d get in even if it wasn’t for me."

Mrs Madueke was amazed:

"Eh, I need to forget atp."

B gushed:

"This is so adorable."

armani applauded:

"This gives Blood and Water vibes."

gushed:

"Yohh, ya'll are so cute."

Bombshelllay joked:

"Heeee I hope you guys are studying."

kat.<3 was in awe:

"The standard is HIGH, yoh."

kazi.adams wondered:

"Matric dance proposal already? Ya'll are fast."

Netizens react to a classy dance proposal

Briefly News reported that a Gauteng high school went all out when they assisted one of their boys to ask his crush out to the matric dance.

It was red carpets, red flowers and laughter as the young man got to ask his bae to be his date for the final dance of the matriculants.

The video was posted by @claudiassspams on TikTok and reached 261K views in under 24 hours. The proposal was one for the history books, and it showed how creative high school children can be.

