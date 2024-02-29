Global site navigation

4 High School Students Predict Test Results, Mzansi in Stitches As Their Marks Disappoint
by  Rutendo Masasi
  • A TikTok viral video shows students moments before they wrote their test and had high expectations
  • In the video, the high school students had many people laughing after all of them aimed for the stars
  • Online users were amused by the students who were comfortable sharing their test results on TikTok

A TikTok video shows school students just before a test sharing how much faith they had in their academic abilities. In the video, they recorded their reactions before and after writing.

4 highschoolers in TikTok video guess marks
Highschoolers in a TikTok video guessed the marks they would get on their tests. Image: @user_429221
Source: TikTok

The video of the hilarious youngsters received over 40K likes. Online users were thoroughly amused by the students who were optimistic.

High school students guess marks

In a tiktok video @user_429221, high school students predicted how much they would get. All the student hilariously guessed they would get 100%, but their marks ranged from 5% to 64%.

Watch the video below:

SA amused by highschoolers

Netizens thought the school kids were hilarious in the clip. Netizens picked who had their favourite reaction, and they chose Megah. Many said they had high expectations for Megan and were surprised by how badly she performed.

Patrick said:

"I was left disappointed with Megan's result. Her energy gave me false hope."

retsebile_m wrote:

"Megan has to be my fave."

nosmash commented:

"Megan is the problem."

Vusi laughed:

"Lol, Megan, I trusted you yazi."

Steph said:

"I’m convinced Megan is the ring leader of the delulu club cause the confidence had..."

Teboho Hosi Yamina Lukhele joked:

"Never cover a book by its judge."

Siya_stunner added:

"5% is personal."

Matrics make before-and-after maths exam video

Briefly News previously reported that matriculants from Science College in East London went TikTok viral. The students showed people how they handled their mathematics exam.

Seeing how all pupils acted differently after writing maths was an entertaining spectacle for South Africans. The video of the Science College students garnered over 46,000 likes.

A video posted by @kwa_cwesh shows the East London Science College students arriving for their maths paper 1. The clip then transitions to them looking more dishevelled after writing.

Source: Briefly News

