A high schooler showed his romantic side when he asked his bae to accompany him to the matric farewell dance in style

He enlisted the assistance of his mates and came up with a very red and sweet proposal, to which the lucky young woman agreed

Netizens cried in the comments section and asked if they could go back to high school and experience moments like this

A Gauteng high school went all out when they assisted one of their boys to ask his crush out to the matric dance.

It was red carpets, red flowers and laughter as the young man got to ask his bae to be his date for the final dance of the matriculants.

Matric pupil proposes girl to be his matric dance date in TikTok video

The video was posted by @claudiassspams on TikTok and reached 261K views in under 24 hours. The proposal was one for the history books, and it showed how creative high school children can be.

The young woman walked towards a white Jeep on a red carpet in the video. A row of boys and girls awaits her, with each boy and girl giving her a rose. At the end of the row is her bae, waiting with a bouquet of roses and a sign asking her to tick ‘yes’ or ‘no,’ asking her to be his matric dance date.

The young woman graciously accepts the flowers, ticks the ‘yes’ box and embraces the young man.

Prom proposals are a growing trend, and there are many colourful ideas for young men and women to approach their crush to ask them to be their date.

Watch the video here:

South Africans jealous of matric proposal

Netizens could not help but be a little jealous of how much fun the high school students are having these days.

Gare_s asked:

“What were we doing in high school, guys?”

Toppa_2K said:

“This is what Mandela fought for.”

Lady B SBWLed to go back to school.

“I want to be a teenager again. My parents need to afford this school’s fees because I was at the wrong high school at the wrong time.”

Netse30 remarked:

“This is the fourth matric proposal I’ve seen, and this young generation is so romantic and I love it for them.”

Just Sino cried:

“I need a rematch with my Matric year!”

