A hilarious video of a man running after the bus has gone viral on social media

The video of the gentleman gathered many views along, with thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok

The man's clip amused the online community as they rushed to the comments section with laughter

This young man entertained many people on the internet after a video of him surfaced online which went viral.

A young man chased a bus after stopping at KFC in a TikTok video. Image: Solskin and Thomas Winz

Source: Getty Images

A young gets left behind by the bus

The footage posted by @fundi.shabalala on TikTok shows the young man running for his life as he missed the bus. The video caption revealed that the gentleman was nearly left behind because he was buying KFC, and the passengers were "strictly" told by the driver that they had 10 minutes of a break.

As the clip continued, the young man ran with his KFC packet while waving at the driver to stop. The video amused many people online as it gathered over 120K views, thousands of likes, and many comments on the platform.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Mzansi in stitches

People flocked to the lady's comments section in laughter as they poked fun at the young man, while others simply laughed it off.

Lungy said:

"Did I not scream iBus lishiya Omnye umfana omncane."

Iamblessed76 shared:

"My biggest fear every time I travel."

Mandisabhengu wrote:

"My social anxiety wouldn’t let me do this because it’s embarrassing to wave I’d simply just be left behind."

User advised:

"First thing you do at montrose is head straight to the till; you'll go to the toilet after placing your order...cz the lines are crazy futhi."

SSimons said:

"Back in 2013 a bus left me in naboomspruit."

Phuti Mohau Mashilo commented:

"@KFC look what they did to me."

Neozan simply said:

"People love KFC too much."

