One lady in Potchefstroom decided to try the notorious Uncle Waffles KFC meal, but she did not get the chance despite making an order

The TikTokker was excited and decided to film their experience, only to be disappointed by a KFC branch's mistake

The lady filmed a video to show that she got the burger but without its key part, and she told Briefly News about her experience

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

One lady was upset way over her Wncle Waffles KFC meal experience. The lady ordered from KFC and got the wrong item.

A TikTok video shows the Uncle Waffles burger done wrong by KFC and many were amused. Image: @tshiamo_mogan p

Source: TikTok

People were in stitches after they saw how the Potchefstroom KFC branch got the food order wrong. Others encouraged the lady to be happy, considering Uncle Waffles burger's bad reputation.

Woman excited for Uncle Waffles burger disappointed

@tshiamo_mogan posted that she ordered from a KFC in Potchefstroom. She wanted to try the Uncle Waffles burger, a chicken slider with a waffle as the bun. Tsiamo told Briefly News that she was told that her KFC location does not have a waffle machine. after she made the order on Uber Eats.

In the video, she put opened the box, but it was with a normal burger bun instead. Describing how she felt, Tshiamo said:

" When I posted that I was genuinely excited to try out the Burger but I was very disappointed that they gave me buns."

Tshiamo made it clear that she was happy with the way KFC settled the matter. She explained:

"I mean they don’t have the waffle machine what should happen? I didn’t try to bad mouth them or anything of that sort. I will be getting a phone call to collect the real Uncle Waffles burger with Waffles once they have the machine."

Watch her open the order below:

South Africans amused by KFC mishap

People who commented on how KFC may have done her a favour. The comments come after the burger has had a bad rep for tasting questionable. Tshiamo told Briely News that her Uncle Waffles burger without waffles tasted like a regular dunked burger.

Sahcrid Sells speculated:

"They must have told you that they don't have waffles and you said yes to the bread bun."

Pfanelo wrote:

"That’s an Uncle burger."

kuhle M commented:

"They did you a favour."

ayandamajali added:

"Don't be mad at them, they improved it for you."

Nokuthula Ntese joked:

"The Uncle Waffles is implied."

KFC goes viral on social media

Many people love KFC in South Africa. The fast food restaurant sponsored a couple's wedding after the men's publication in one of their branches.

“Is not make sure guys”: Dee Koala and more rate the Uncle Waffles burger

Briefly News previously reported that the Uncle Waffles burger has received nothing but bad reviews. Just recently, rapper Dee Koala also tried it, but it was an immediate fail.

The DJ, who hails from Swaziland, partnered with the chicken franchise giant KFC to create the Uncle Waffles burger, named after her.

It was first only available at pop-up stores with other new meals added to the menu. These meals included the kota, bunny chow, and so many different varieties.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News