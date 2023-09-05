DJ Uncle Waffles partnered with the popular chicken franchise company, KFC, to create a burger named after her

The Uncle Waffles burger has received nothing but bad reviews. Just recently, rapper Dee Koala also gave it a try, but it was an immediate fail.

Uncle Waffles had partnered with KFC to creat a burger named after her, but it has gotten negative reviews. Image: @dee_koala, @uncle.waffles

Source: Instagram

Uncle Waffles partners with KFC

The DJ, who hails from Swaziland, partnered with the chicken franchise giant, KFC, to create the Uncle Waffles burger, named after her.

It was first available at pop-up stores along with other new meals added to the menu. They included the kota, bunny chow, and so many other varieties.

Now that the Uncle Waffles burger has been introduced to more stores at KFC, people have been eager to try it out.

Dee Koala rates the Uncle Waffles burger

The Uncle Waffles burger was seen as a game changer when it was first introduced, but now that Mzansi has gotten a taste of it, many are saying it is an epic fail.

Many people have given the burger bad reviews on social media, saying the flavours do not complement each other.

Even the award-winning rapper Dee Koala hopped on the trend to give the burger a try. She admitted that she does not like sweet foods but was willing to give the burger a try.

As soon as she got a whiff of the burger, she was not enticed. After taking her first bite, she immediately got thrown off. The South African Hip Hop Award recipient advised Waffles not to be discouraged as she did not make the burger.

The video was reported by @Mlu__N2, and this is how Dee Koala rated the burger

More netizens rate the burger

After a few reviews, some were convinced that it was probably a smear campaign. But as the numbers grew, Mzansi concluded that burger is a miss.

@saabirahbarbary said:

"This is the grossest burger I ever had, the waffle is thick and cakey and makes no sense with the ratio to chicken it’s way over priced you’re better off having a crunch burger, whoever signed off on this should just be fired eww."

@not.spaghetti said:

"Guys trust me I ate that thing today, and I don't want you to make the same mistake."

@asanda_teedow shared:

"I told ya'll about the Uncle Waffles burger. Maybe it's good for Americans but the combos aren't communicating here in the motherland. We do not hate on Uncle Waffles, we love her very much but okusalayo, the answer is NO."

Popular influencer spits out Uncle Waffles burger

In a previous report from Briefly News, an influencer based in Pretoria had a bad review about the Uncle Waffles burger.

She could not even swallow the one bite she took, so she spat it out. It was her review video that saw an influx of other content creators making the same video, and well, the reactions are similar.

