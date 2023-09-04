A popular food content creator hated the new KFC Uncle Waffles burger so much that she couldn't eat any of it

She took a single bite and was so disgusted that she sputtered the burger out of her mouth

Neirzens thanked her for her video and declared that they would not risk their taste buds to try it

A woman hated the Uncle Waffles KFC burger and spat it out after one bite.

Source: TikTok

A Pretoria hun tried KFC’s new Uncle Waffles burger and she spat it out after taking one bite. She was so horrified by the burger that she did not take another mouthful, leaving netizens in fits of laughter with her reaction.

Woman cannot stomach KFC waffle burger

A food content creator shared her Uncle Waffles burger review on TikTok in a video that was viewed 684.6K times. In the video, the beautiful woman unpacks the contents of the KFC packet. She takes a bite out of one chip and says she’s excited. Immediately after opening it, she is hit by the smell, which makes her face cringe. She asks:

“Why does it smell like this?”

After taking one bite, she looks like she wants to vomit. She puts it away and exclaims in disgust. @reabetswemoloto.5 is known for her hilarious food reviews, entertaining South Africans with her facial reactions. Watch the video of the Uncle Waffles burger review here:

South Africans loved her reaction to the burger

Netizens praised her video for being the most honest burger review since its launch. After spitting the burger out, they also laughed at how she shouted:

“What’s this now?”

It girl said:

“I felt like reacting like that when I first tried it but was in a public space.”

Emiko loved it.

“The most honest review means other people lied because of peer pressure.”

Xolilejay added:

“When you say 'Keng, jwale?' I die laughing.”

Nomonde Bacela asked:

“Please describe the taste for me.”

Makamfan was behind her.

“Let’s gather here if you’re not trying the burger anymore. Spice with sugar? No. Andizi.”

Ntoshie19 shared an experience.

“A colleague bought it last week. We asked her how it was and her answer was nonsense.”

Sam remarked:

“I felt the exact same way, sis.”

Ginger Shigalo wrote:

“Thank God I saw this before buying because I love things, shem.”

