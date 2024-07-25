“Swag Is Amazing”: Mzansi Excited About Drippy Johannesburg Clothing Plug

A group of youngsters took their style to the streets, impressing Mzansi social media users

The people danced to a popular song from two American female rappers as they showed off their clothing

Members of the online community rushed to the video's comment section to express their thoughts on the vibes and garments

Fashion lovers could not get enough of these drippy individuals. Images: @chris.drip7

Source: TikTok

A bunch of stylish kids grabbed the internet's attention for their unique and incredible sense of style.

Using the handle @chris.drip7 on TikTok, the app user shared a video on his account of a group of individuals standing at a clothing stall in Johannesburg's streets.

As the group danced to the song Wanna Be by American rappers GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion in front of and next to clothing racks, they also showed off their trendy outfits. One person also made sure to show off a pair of jeans with a unique design.

Watch the video below:

Netizens positively react to drippy clothing

The group's vibe and the garments available at a store outside Johannesburg's Park Station attracted many social media users who added positivity to the comment section.

Here is what people had to say about the viral clip:

@mandylove9737 had to do a double-take and shared:

"For a minute, I thought we were in New York. Your drip is fire."

@geminisuqueen, who seems to be a regular customer, said:

"They have the best things, especially denim. I always buy for my son."

@ahhzwide humorously added in the comments:

"Swag is amazing. You won't believe they are all wearing R200s worth of clothing."

Possibly referring to the baggy denim garment, @clinton_exuberant sadly said:

"I want that jacket, but my bank account is refusing."

@cardisbabyinnoe laughed and said:

"l would have joined them dancing, but my fashion sense is very bad."

Woman shares cheap clothing plug shipping nationwide

In a related article, Briefly News reported about a Johannesburg woman who had many ladies in Mzansi amped after she shared some of the stunning clothing she stumbled upon.

While talking about the store that ships garments across the country, she advised that individuals who want to order can inbox the shop on their social media platform. Online users were impressed with the lady's hook-up as they went to the comment section for more information.

