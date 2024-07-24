A girlie’s head-to-toe Mr Price outfit, featuring a chic maxi dress, running sneakers, and a matching handbag, has captivated social media

This earned her praise as a fashion guru, with everyone raving about her style

Netizens praised her look with enthusiastic comments and high ratings

With Angel Ntuli's stylish yet accessible outfit, she has showcased her fashion sense and highlighted Mr Price as a go-to destination for affordable, trendy fashion. Images: @dandelion_black2.

In a world where style and comfort often collide, one girlie has taken social media by storm with her impeccable head-to-toe Mr Price outfit.

Sporting a chic long maxi dress paired with running sneakers and a matching handbag, she’s been hailed as a fashion guru by netizens nationwide.

Her simple yet striking ensemble has garnered admiration and applause.

Ladies were impressed by her style

Netizens couldn’t help but shower her with compliments, and comments flooded in from all corners.

Smangrich commented:

"Kanjani gal ngoba ngathi yingubo yase boutique 🥺🥺🥺ikhandelwe wena🥺🥺❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🥰” [How chic, it looks like boutique wear. You’re killing it!]

Just Q highlighted the flawless styling with a perfect score:

"Babe? 10/10 yezwa😭❤️”

@Nonceba sparked a wave of excitement with:

"Let's run to Mr Price ladies 😩♥️♥️♥️🔥”

Busi was curious about the sneakers, asking:

“The sneakers 🥰🥰 are they also from Mr Price ..?”

Nobuhlebendalo Mhlongo declared:

“You know you’re a fashion guru when you can rock a long dress with sneakers 😍😍”

Curiosity continued to build with Katjuu inquiring:

“Hi love? Did you buy the dress in Mr Price? If yea how much was it?”

KaybeeMaphefo🥰 asked about the shades:

“The shades? 🥰🥰🥰 where are they from?🔥”

Love Haye summed up the general sentiment with:

“You are so iconic for this look, you look so Gorgeous 🥰❤️💯”.

imaan also chimed in:

“Love your OUTFITS 😍”.

SA TikTokker shares an impressive discount store with Mr Price, clothes retailing for as little as R20

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a TikTok video went viral showing a discount store called Clear Outs that sells Mr Price clothes for as little as R20.

The video sparked interest among South Africans who are looking for the location of the nearest branch.

Netizens in the comments section shared that there are stores in Pretoria and Durban.

