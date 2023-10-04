A South African woman shared a video on social media of a dress she had made by her tailor that was completely different from the design she had requested

The woman had sent her tailor two pictures of stunning brown sishweshwe dresses that she wanted him to copy, but instead, he made her a brown wrap dress

Many people shared their own experiences of having dresses made by tailors that did not turn out as expected

A South African woman took to social media to share a video showing dress inspo she had sent to her African tailor to make her a similar dress only to be left completely disappointed.

A woman's tailor failed to recreate sishweshwe dress design. Image: @mcliswa_/TikTok

The video by @mcliswa_ shows her two stunning brown sishweshwe dresses that she had wanted, only for her tailor to make a brown wrap dress that was nowhere near the design she wanted.

"POV: Your African tailor misunderstood the assignment," she captioned the post.

Clients often rely on fashion designers to create the perfect dress, especially for special occasions such as weddings and proms. If a designer gets the design wrong, it can be a major disappointment for the client.

Netizens react to the video in disbelief

Many people could not believe how wrong the tailor got dress and responded in shock. Others responded with jokes and banter.

mora..tee commented:

" You wanted nothing complicated."

Mpilo Lloyd Mpisana said:

"No ways ngeke."

nunu replied:

"I hope you’re joking because wow."

Tofo said:

"Askies mara njani? Are they blind? That's something else, nje."

Puseletso makofane wrote:

"The first dress is what I wanted. But what I gotI didn't feel good on my lobola day."

Lotus flower replied:

"If you walk fast, no one will know."

