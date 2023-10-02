A TikTok video shows a woman who was disappointed with her matric dance dress after her fashion designer failed to execute the design she had wanted

The woman had wanted a unique and stunning mermaid dress with sheer fabric and white detailing, but the final product was loose-fitting and of poor design

Africans on TikTok reacted to the video with funny comments, expressing their disbelief at how the dress turned out

A young lady was left disappointed after her fashion designer failed to execute the design of the dress she had wanted for her matric dance farewell.

A designer was not able to meet a young woman's dress recreation expectations. Image: @lebone.bonnie/TikTok

Lady shows what she wanted vs. what she got for matric dance dress

The designer promised to create a unique and stunning dress, but the final product was different from the young lady envisioned.

A video posted on TikTok by @lebone.bonnie shows the form-fitting mermaid dress she wanted, which features a sheer fabric with stunning white detailing and beading.

The dress that @lebone.bonnie got, a day before her event, was a far cry from the stunning gown she had wanted to wear at her dance, as the dress she got was loose-fitting and of poor design.

South Africans amused by the woman's dress

Netizens reacted to the video with funny comments, expressing their disbelief at how the lady's dress turned out. Others called her out for her high expectations and wanting such an intricate dress.

Boniwe Maduna wrote:

"It's giving "I'm so sorry neh, I'll call you tomorrow" ."

user24226857226358 responded:

"Lokhu ngithi yoh!"

Doopsie replied:

"Sizothini ebantwini ."

badboylanii said:

"Kodwa nawe, you are very ambitious ✋."

-❤️ commented:

"Wear it when it’s loadshedding. Nobody is gonna know ."

PHJune24 said:

"Uma ungahamba ushesh ngeke sbone."

user39875770879393 commented:

" Kodwa bakithi."

