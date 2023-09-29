A Johannesburg woman's video of her dancing in pyjamas has become a huge hit with 4.2 million views

People from Mzansi were captivated not only by her dance moves but also by her curvy body

While some comments focused on her curves, most people appreciated her lively spirit and the happiness she brought through her dance

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A woman staying in Johannesburg tries to twerk in a video, and her moves have made her go viral. Images:segos_pumpkinse

Source: TikTok

A Johannesburg woman's impromptu dance session in her pyjamas has taken the internet by storm,

TikTok dance video goes viral

TikTok user @segos_pumpkinse shared her video on the platform, which accumulated a staggering 4.2 million views. Mzansi couldn't help but be captivated by her dance moves and charismatic performance.

The video showcases the woman's infectious energy and flair for dancing as she grooves to a catchy tune right in the comfort of her home. Her pyjama-clad dance has brought joy to countless viewers, and many have praised her for spreading positivity and happiness while people focus on the shape of her body. The woman wasted no time to hit back at critics, and some netizens loved her vibe.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

Mzansi was captivated by moves

While the video's popularity can be attributed to her dance skills, some comments reflect the distraction caused by her curves. Regardless, the overwhelming sentiment is one of appreciation for her lively spirit and the simple joy she has shared through her dance.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Reign Coco Royalty said:

"I’m good over here."

@pheladi commented:

"I'm fine with my 32,yooo never."

@NolleeNollz stood up:

"Cleanse your hearts guys,y’all ain’t perfect she’s not self made, neither are y’all! If you got noting Bette to say scroll down and move on."

@OfentseMatloa shared:

"The way she coming for all of you."

@Savy motivated:

"Mapula you beautiful my lady."

@Unandaaaa explained:

"Bathong did she ask God to bless her with such beauty yekelani uMona we are built differently."

Curvy woman flaunts hourglass figure

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a beautiful woman who broke the internet with her version of the Duck Vibes TikTok dance challenge.

Peeps were left speechless by her curves, with people across the globe saying this must be someone from South Africa.

In a matter of days, her TikTok video gathered more than 9.2 million views and nearly 18k comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News