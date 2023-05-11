A curvy lady recently took to social media to pay tribute to South African rapper AKA by dancing to his hit song Fela In Versace

The video quickly went viral, with online users impressed by her dance moves and stunning style

The young woman can be seen wearing a colourful Versace shirt that perfectly compliments her figure as she gracefully dances to the song

A lady is trending on TikTok for her dance tribute to late rapper AKA. lmages:@lady_precious_m/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A woman from Botswana is trending on social media after she paid tribute to the late rapper AKA. The lady danced to one of his hit songs.

A woman trends for her killer moves and stunning looks

TikTok user @lady_precious_m posted a video of her dancing to the award-winning musician song Fela in Versace. Her confidence and energy were infectious, and many online users praised her for embracing her curves and showing off her dance skills.

AKA's hit song has been a fan favourite since its release in 2018, and this curvy lady's tribute to the song is a testament to its continued popularity. Her post showcases the power of music to bring people together and inspire creativity and self-expression.

Watch the video below:

Curvy lady's dance tribute to aka's 'Fela in Versace' takes social media by storm

The curvy lady's dance video is a reminder that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, and confidence is vital to pulling off any look. Her tribute to AKA and "Fela In Versace" is a testament to the impact of music and fashion on popular culture, and peeps could not stop talking about how she looked:

@Flo said:

"Work of art."

@Willie Chaney411 said:

"Beautiful indeed."

@michee123 commented:

" You are always shockingly elegant."

@JMOKEBE said:

"You have such a vibe; you know that!"

@SAZ commented:

"You know how to move."

Source: Briefly News