A woman from Gqeberha decided to take adult swimming lessons to heal from her childhood fear of the water

Despite being afraid of water, she was determined to overcome her fear and learn how to swim

Social media users were impressed with her courage and praised her for trying to heal her inner child

A young woman from Gqeberha has overcome her fear of swimming by taking lessons to learn how to swim. Images: @sethu_sikele/TikTok

A young woman from Gqeberha is trending on social media after she conquered her fear of swimming.

Woman learning to swim as an adult trends on TikTok

TikTok user, @sethu_sikele, enrolled in swimming lessons to face one of her biggest fears, the water. The woman uploaded the video on TikTok showing online users the classes she was taking. She found a swimming instructor who was patient and understanding, and she has made progress since her first day.

Watch the video below:

Netizens hail woman's courage in overcoming childhood fear of the water through adult swimming lessons

Through her journey, the woman discovered that swimming helped her overcome her fear of water and had a therapeutic effect.

The woman's story has inspired many on social media to comment. They praised the lady for her determination and bravery for overcoming her fear:

@Luphelele said:

"Besides healing your inner child, it's an excellent skill to learn a life-saving skill."

@ThatoLegwabe commented:

"I can't wait to have money to take professional swimming classes."

@siphosethu_ketye said:

"Chill and the progress. I love this for you."

@OmgRichie commented

"I encourage everyone to learn. Swimming can be so peaceful and a great workout. I see a mermaid."

@NadeemahFredericks said:

"This was beautiful to watch."

@MarciaMandisiMabaso commented:

"I always say I'm an adult with extra mural activities."

@Mosa said:

"I absolutely love this. There’s something so liberating about healing your inner child."

@SJ commented:

This made me tear up! Good for you. Never too late."

