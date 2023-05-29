A woman who is a pilot shared the progress of her accomplishments since getting a job in her field

The lady reflected on her journey, highlighting all the milestones she achieved since becoming qualified

Netizens praised the young hun for achieving so much at such a young age and doing everything by herself

Young pilot shares all her achievements on social media. Images: @lesegoza/TikTok.

Reflecting on her journey, a young pilot shared her inspiring story of success, highlighting the milestones she has achieved.

A young pilot flexes big money moves

TikTok user @lesegoza shared a TikTok video showcasing how she fulfilled her childhood dream of becoming a pilot. She then purchased a Mini Cooper and got her place. The young hun reflected with pride and gratitude for how far she had come. The young woman recalled her aspirations as a 16-year-old and the determination that fueled her ambition.

Netizens praise young woman for all her achievements

Looking back on her journey, she feels immense pride and fulfilment, knowing that her younger self would be overjoyed to see how far she has come. Many positions in the aviation industry are heavily male-dominated, especially becoming a pilot. According to The Citizen, it took 88 years for South African Airways to have two black female pilots to operate a flight.

Therefore this young hun's story inspires others, demonstrating the power of resilience, determination, and unwavering belief in oneself. Here are some of the comments by peeps inspired by her journey:

@Melinda said:

"I love seeing women win; congratulations, beautiful."

@Cannaciankuna commented:

"The pressure is getting worse! Let me go study."

@Shina said:

"I love this. Keep pushing, ladies."

@Evadia commented:

"The pressure is getting worse."

@Muhlezaaa said:

"Congratulations, babe, I love this for you. Keep doing great."

@blessings commented:

"I pray I get to see myself do all these it’s tough."

@leratoiri said:

"Amazing, everything is so beautiful, including you."

