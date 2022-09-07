One supermom is thrilled about obtaining her dream of becoming a pilot at American Airlines, sharing her great news online

Shanita Polk said that she nearly gave up on her goal, with the hard-working woman having spent over a month away from her son

The good sis cannot wait to take to the skies and thanked everyone who helped her achieve the milestone

A hard-working momma from Chicago in the United States is excited about fulfilling her dream of becoming a pilot for American Airlines.

Shanita Polk is ready to fly. Image: Shanita Polk/LinkedIn.

The lovely lady, who had to spend over a month away from her little boy to focus on her books, celebrated the huge milestone online.

Shanita Polk is now an entire Boeing 737 First Officer, with the loving parent’s post reading:

“This girl from the west side of Chicago accomplished her ultimate goal of becoming a major airline pilot! This girl who almost gave up on her dream of flying is now typed on a Boeing 737.

“This girl who hasn’t seen her son in a month to solely focus on studying is on the way to snuggle her baby boy. This girl did it!

Shanita then thanked everyone who helped her along the journey and offered support along the way:

“Shout-out to my friends who kept me focused, my mother and son’s dad for caring for my son while I was away, my captain who was dope and skilled, and everyone who supported and believed in me.”

LinkedIn users congratulated the officer:

Judith M. Cedeno said:

“Congratulations, safe travels.”

Rholanda Malveaux Stanberry added:

“Keep flying high, Shanita. My son is on his aviation journey at MGSU. You are paving the way for others to come after you. Much continued success to you.”

Delphina Horne Bundick reacted:

“Congrats, sis! Way to Go!”

