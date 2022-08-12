The amazing Captain Anuska Pillay was one of the South African Airways (SAA) pilots tasked with leading an all-female crewed flight this Women’s Month

On Women’s Day, which was 9 August, the brilliant pilot flew from Johannesburg to Harare with an all-female crew, both in the cockpit and cabin

This was just one of three women-led flights that SAA has piloted in celebration of Women’s Month and gender equality

Brilliant female pilot, Captain Anuska Pillay, has led an all-women flight crew from Johannesburg to Harare in celebration of Women’s Month.

Anuska Pillay led an all-female flight crew on 9 August. Image: Women Power Africa/LinkedIn and FlySAA/Facebook.

During the month of August, South African Airways (SAA) will have three female-led crews in command of flights, in honour of Women’s Month and to promote gender equality.

Two of the female-led flights took off on 9 August, with the final flight set to depart on 30 August, with ladies in charge of all aircraft arrangements, TimesLIVE wrote.

Anuska, who has worked for SAA for over twelve years, is just one of the female captains piloting the initiative, IOL reported. The woman noted in a statement:

“Along with the rest of the crew, we are honoured at being given this responsibility, and we are flying the flag for all South African women recognising not only their daily challenges and hardships but also the immense strides they have made in furthering gender parity.”

Commenting on a post by the LinkedIn page, Women Power Africa, online peeps expressed how impressed they are with the captain:

Shaheda Bhamjee said:

“Wow, congrats.”

Sunitha Mansingh is inspired:

“Well done. You made us females proud.”

G Kuria added:

“Brilliant performance by brilliant women.”

Karuna Dheda reacted:

“Many congratulations to Captain Pillay and her crew.”

