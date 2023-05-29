A woman from Qwa Qwa in the Free State shared her emotional journey of overcoming adversity to become a qualified nurse

The young lady faced a number of hardships throughout her life, but she refused to give up

Her heartwarming story touched Mzansi, and peeps praised her for not giving up on having a better future

Woman shares emotional journey of her road to success. Images: @thuli118/TikTok.

In a remarkable tale of resilience and determination, a woman from Qwa Qwa in the Free State shared her inspiring journey of overcoming adversity to become a qualified nurse. Her story serves as an inspiration to many who face challenging circumstances in pursuit of their dreams.

Woman shares the inspiring journey of becoming a nurse

Born and raised in Qwa Qwa, Tholoana Lebakeng faced numerous hardships. She uploaded a TikTok video detailing her life and was trending on the social media platform. After the passing of her grandfather in 2014, she and her brother found themselves living in a shack, grappling with the difficulties of poverty. However, her unwavering determination pushed her forward.

The young lady's determination changed her circumstances around

Enrolling as a nursing student the same year, she displayed exceptional academic performance, consistently earning awards for her achievements. In 2018 she proudly graduated as a nurse, marking a significant milestone in her journey. With her qualifications in hand, she secured a permanent job, enabling her to provide a better life for herself and her loved ones.

Mzansi react to young woman's inspiring tale of success

Her story is a testament to the power of perseverance and the pursuit of dreams against all odds. It showcases the transformative impact education and determination can have on one's life, breaking the cycle of poverty and inspiring others to strive for success.

Peeps praised the woman for putting her needs aside and still looking after her brother:

@jakes said:

"Where is your brother? I hope he is happy an proud."

@Sine commented:

"What I shall render to Jehovah for He has done so much for me."

@Black-Woman01 said:

"To many more wins momma, this is beautiful."

Nothando commented:

"Congratulations what a beautiful story."

@Nei said:

"love to see this progress. May God continue to bless you forever and always."

@Kammy commented:

"Most beautiful thing I read today, thank you for sharing"

