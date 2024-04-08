One man took to TikTok to express his shock at tollgate prices at Machado Plaza in Mpumalanga

The video gained traction and sparked a debate about high toll costs while travelling on national routes

Some viewers shared their own experiences with expensive tollgates in different SA provinces

A man went on social media to complain about tollgate fees in Mpumalanga. Image: @ndamulelombuwe

A wedding videographer en route to Graskop, Mpumalanga, was left dumbfounded by the tollgate fees at Machado Plaza.

Man voices toll gate woes

Pulling over on the side of the highway, he shared a TikTok video showing the street board with different prices for differents vehicle classes.

He @ndamulelombuwe complained about the hefty toll fee and expressed his reluctance to fork out R118 just to pass through.

TikTok video grabs Mzansi's attention

The video struck a chord with many South Africans, garnering 346,000 views and chatter in the comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens exchange toll gate experiences

Mpumalanga residents shared their experiences with the high toll fees, while others chimed in with tales of other toll gates notorious for steep prices.

@user101he shared:

"That is the most expensive tollgate in SA we as Mpumalanga people we cry every time we go home."

@ngingumongezimath wrote:

"Welcome to Mpumalanga. Tsine sesijwayele. "

@Luu03 mentioned:

"All Mpumalanga people that don’t complain anymore gather here. It’s so normal to us. "

@Mashilefirst asked:

"What is so special about this toll because they don't give us food when we pass there when going to Bushbuckridge?"

@nthabeedlhamini stated:

"Wait till you get to Capricorn Plaza."

@Nkulu_Menziwa highlighted:

"So Mr literally stopped the car just to complain about tollgate."

@ichaboddiphapang commented:

"It's time we boycott these tolls like we did with the Gauteng ones. Why are paying petrol levies?"

@nich011gp added:

"The road is so clean though no potholes meaning the money maintains the road."

Gauteng government to scrap e-tolls

In another article, Briefly News reported that Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi announced that the e-toll system will officially go offline starting next month.

Lesufi made this announcement as part of his State of the Province Address. He said that the government has come to accept that Gauteng residents have rejected the e-toll system.

