The MK party's campaign billboard was allegedly removed by political opponents in Dundee in KwaZulu-Natal

The incident allegedly took place on 24 March in the evening, and the party is said to have opened a case with the IEC

The MK party's spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, told Briefly News they are looking into the matter

MK party supporters on social media were undeterred by the claims and asserted their support for the party

South Africans blamed political intolerance after an MK party billboard poster was allegedly removed. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images and VioletaStoimenova

DUNDEE, KWAZULU-NATAL – The MK Party allegedly opened a case after one of their billboards was removed in Dundee in KwaZulu-Natal. The party's supporters expressed a more resounding support for the party in the face of the alleged vandalism.

MK party's billboard allegedly vandalised

According to @ZANewsFlash, the incident allegedly occurred in Dundee on 24 March evening. The party's massive billboard in the area was reportedly removed, and the party has since opened a case.

According to Stellenbosch University's professor Zwelinzima Ndevu, KwaZulu-Natal is one of the most important provinces for political parties to establish a stronghold.

Various parties like the Economic Freedom Fighters, the ANC and the MK party have been vying for control of the region leading up to the upcoming general elections. Read the tweet here:

MK party speaks to Briefly News

MK's spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, spoke to Briefly News about the alleged incident.

“I am following up on this matter as the details were sketchy,” he said.

MK Party supporters undeterred by the alleged vandalism

South Africans behind the MK party expressed undaunting support for the party.

Let's fight tribal discrimination said:

“They can remove the billboard but won’t remove our WhatsApp profiles and X and TikTok posts.”

TheSuit said:

“This is giving the MK party extra coverage and publicity.”

Nkanyiso said:

“You have failed as a political party if you decide to stoop to that level.”

Lopyyy said:

“Political intolerance is wrong and has often led to civil war in other countries. People of South Africa should discourage and reject political intolerance.”

Lambahoney1998 wrote:

“The sooner the ANC is stopped from its electioneering shenanigans, the better for peaceful elections.”

MK party wins case against the ANC

Similarly, Briefly News reported that the MK party won its case against the African National Congress.

The Supreme Court of Appeal's Electoral Court ruled on 26 March that the registration of the MK party was lawful.

South Africans laughed at the ANC, and some believed that the battle between the two was not over.

