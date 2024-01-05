The Economic Freedom Fighter’s Julius Malema believes that the EFF is in control of KwaZulu-Natal

Malema boasted that the African National Congress would not garner more than 25% of the vote in the province this upcoming elections

South Africans mocked him and roasted him, accusing him of being deluded

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist

Julius Malema is looking to take KZN from the ANC. Images: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter and Rajesh Jantilal/AFP via Getty Images

The Economic Freedom Fighter’s president, Julius Malema, revealed that KwaZulu-Natal all but belongs to the Red Berets. He added that the province, alongside Gauteng and the Western Cape, is crucial to ensuring that the African National Congress is permanently removed from power.

EFF will control KZN: Malema

The @EFFSouthAfrica held a press conference at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal and answered questions about the party’s hold in the province. Malema revealed in the press conference that the EFF is looking good in terms of a potential takeover in the province. He added that the EFF received 350,000 votes in the 2019 General Elections, a result which surprised Malema. He said talking about the ANC as a governing party in KZN would be a denial.

“We must start accepting that the ANC is gone in KZN. The ANC is self-destructive led by childish leadership in KZN. You must hear them discussing leadership. It’s like having discussions in shebeens.”

The importance of KZN in politics

Malema also explained how important KZN is in securing the national vote.

“KZN is very strategic because it is in the top three of the highest voter populations, so if you want to upset the national trends we must cause damage in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal snd the Western Cape. It is an admitted fact that the ANC in Gauteng is gone. They will never regain the Western Cape, and the DA is going to lose the Western Cape, so the ANC will lose KZN.” View the tweet here.

SA slammed Malema

Netizens did not have as much confidence as Malema did.

Tumelo Pilane said:

“In your dreams, boy.”

Mzansi citizens first wrote:

“You will bring jobs to your people, the Zimbabweans and Nigerians for sure.”

Khangale remarked:

“In your wet dreams. Be ready to say that votes re rigged this year.”

The Forgotten Nation:

“Strategic to benefit the forgotten nation or yourself?”

