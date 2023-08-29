Economic Freedom Fighters leader caused a stir after revealing his expections of the 2024 elcetion

Malema said he will accept nothing less then for the EFF to win an outright majority in the upcoming election

South Africans believe the EFF leader is dreaming given the party's track record in previous polls

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema got South Africans talking after expressing his confidence that the EFF would govern after the 2024 elections.

Julius Malema expects the EFF to win over 50% of the votes in the 2024 general elections. Image: Gulliem Sartorio & Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

Malema wants outright majority in 2024 elections

Speaking to the media on Sunday, 27 August, Malema said he would not accept anything but an outright victory in the much-anticipated polls.

The EFF leader's expectations are a bit of a tall order. While the party has grown in number and popularity since it was established 10 years ago, a 50% haul in the polls is a great leap from the 10.80% the red berets garnered in the 2019 elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

A successful multi-party coalition may also be a pipedream as TimesLIVE reported that several parties have distanced themselves from governing with the EFF.

Analyst casts doubt on Malema's exceptations

Senior Lecturer and Political Analyst at Nelson Mandela University, Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast, has also cast a shadow of doubt on the likelihood of the party governing after the elections.

Speaking to 702, Dr Breakfast said:

"Aiming for an outright victory is unrealistic...There is no way whatsoever they can jump from 10% to 50%. That is just a pie in the sky."

South African doubts likelihood of a Mzansi ruled by EFF

Below are some comments:

@DR_CEO_ claimed:

"He will need counselling after his DISMAL loss next year."

@IvynDombo speculated:

"Not expecting them to perform above 12% actually I think they are going to do the same results as last year. ANC might still pull over 50%."

@LadyD93025700 questioned:

"How is he going to get that percentage when he is busy firing people?"

@mlu2468 predicted:

"So Juju will recall everyone except himself after the 2024 national elections."

Julius Malema criticised after EFF axes 210 representatives

In another story, Briefly News reported that Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has come under fire for axing 210 public representatives for failing to deliver on their mandates.

On Sunday, 27 August, The EFF's central command team (CCT) dealt a final blow to the representatives who failed to organise or pay for transport for their representatives to get to the party's 10th anniversary at the end of July.

The CCT released a statement on X, formerly Twitter, explaining the move.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News