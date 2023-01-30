Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has some lofty expectations for the upcoming general elections

JOHANNESBURG - The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema, reckons his party is ready to govern South Africa in 2024.

EFF leader Julius Malema says that his party is ready to govern SA after the 2024 general elections. Image: Guillem SARTORIO & RODGER BOSCH

Source: Getty Images

Speaking to journalists after the party's plenary session on Sunday, 29 January, Malema declared that the Red Berets had grown significantly since it was first formed 10 years ago.

The EFF leader believes the growth signifies that his party stands a fighting chance in the 2024 general elections. According to TimesLIVE, analysts and polls have suggested that the ruling African National Congress' (ANC) voter share will decline going into next year's elections season.

For Malema, the dismal forecast for the ANC signifies that the tides of SA's future are turning. The Red Berets' leader said that opposition parties should take advantage of the ANC's weakness and consolidate their power.

Malema then singled out the Democratic Alliance (DA) for refusing to join forces with the EFF, cautioning that the ANC would retain power if the DA continued to bully smaller opposition parties.

Malema warned:

"It is only the DA's racist attitude that can bring the ANC through the back door."

In 2022, the DA said it would not work with the EFF even if that meant losing its hold on Gauteng municipalities. The DA's Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga cited the two parties' ideological differences as the reason the DA couldn't work with the Red Berets, EWN reported.

South Africans react to the EFF's lofty expectations for 2024

South Africans are divided. While some claim they are waiting for the day the EFF comes into power others claim it would be a dark day for South Africa.

Below are some comments:

@SilverbackKija1 claimed:

"The EFF will govern in Zimbabwe and Nigeria, not here."

Owen Chipen agreed:

"Julius Malema will be the president of South Africa."

@WestcottNic accused:

"Socialist claptrap, you are a true capitalist. All the nice things in life."

Derius Kruger predicted:

"The ANC made a huge mess governing South Africa, the EFF will be even worse."

Kagiso SomethingTall added:

"The people shall govern."

Mahlogonolo Kolobe Bonoko anticipated:

"We have waited since 1652 for this moment... We will definitely put EFF in charge."

Franklin Swiss Elias Ngcaba commented:

"EFF will destroy the country, they are fine as an opposition party."

