Thapelo Amad was elected as the new mayor of the city of Johannesburg after councillors cast their votes

The member of the Al Jama-Ah party will be replacing Mpho Phalatse from the opposition party

SA reacted to the news about Amad with mixed views and some said the change in leadership is causing instability

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Thapelo Amad from the Al Jama-ah party was elected as the new mayor of Johannesburg. Image: Stock Photo/Getty and @MaS1banda/Twitter

Source: UGC

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg council chose a new mayor a day after Mpho Phalatse from the Democratic Alliance (DA) was ousted from the position.

The councillors voted in favour of Thapelo Amad from the Al Jama-ah party who won with 138 votes while his predecessor Phalatse got 81 votes and Funzi Ngobeni from Action SA received 46.

Thapelo Amad shows gratitude to Johannesburg councillors who voted for him

The newly elected mayor thanked the councillors for giving him the opportunity to lead the country's economic hub and asked them to continue helping him in his new role, reported EWN.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"This is a bigger task given to me and I believe that with unity we will defeat."

Amad is the first Muslim to be elected as a mayor of the City of Johannesburg and said the historic moment is about unity.

"It has nothing to do with the religion. There are no racial lines. We are humanity and we need to serve."

According to TimeLIVE, Amad will hold the position as the mayor until the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) reach an agreement on how to jointly govern metros in Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg.

SA citizens weigh in on the newly elected mayor of the City of Johannesburg

Michelle Schou posted:

"OMG Jhb is doomed, this guy can hardly string a sentence together and is going to lead a city."

Stemmer Pogiso asked:

"Wow, does he have that necessary capabilities or is being chosen for some other reasons?"

Wisani Mathebula mentioned:

"This is just a taste of how the country will be run from 2024. Coalitions, votes of no confidence, stomach politics whilst the people on the ground are suffering the most."

Wa Tswera said:

"The mayor who will change the city of Johannesburg will start by cleaning the city."

MoAfrika commented:

"If coalitions are bringing us this level of instability in the country, I rather stick with the useless ANC. It’s better that way, this country cannot be used as a political football like these Metros has become."

Mpho Phalatse feels sad for Johannesburg residents after being voted out as mayor for the 2nd time

Briefly News reported that the Democratic Alliance (DA) leader in Johannesburg has once again been ousted from the mayoral position through a vote of no confidence fielded by the African Transformation Movement (ATM).

Phalatse posted a video on Twitter where she said she felt sad for the residents of the City of Johannesburg.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News