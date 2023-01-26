Pule had some choice words for the Democratic Alliance after its Power to the People energy crisis protest

Mabe slammed the opposition party for trying to use the African National Congress' headquarters as a playground

South African hit back at Mabe for his comments claiming the ANC treats the whole country like a playground

JOHANNESBURG - The outgoing spokesperson of the African National Congress (ANC) Pule Mabe has condemned the Democratic Alliance for its Power to the People March.

ANC Spokesperson Pule Mabe has criticised the DA makeing Luthuli House a playground with its Power to the People March. Image: Michele Spatari & Phill Magakoe

The opposition party turned the streets of Johannesburg blue yesterday, Wednesday, 25 January when it led frustrated South Africans and DA supporters in a protest march to Luthuli House, Daily Maverick reported.

Mabe told the media outside the ANC headquarters that Luthuli House was not a playground for opposition parties that want to generate political points.

The ANC spokesperson added that the ruling party did not have time for the DA and would not be accepting the opposition party's memorandum, TimesLIVE reported.

In fact the DA protestor didn't get anywhere near the ANC headquarters and police were instructed to erect a fence around Luthuli House to prevent DA protestors and ANCYL members for clashing.

At one point Mabe said that the ANC sent the youth league to meet the DA because " they are their size". This was a veiled jab meant to indicate that the main structure of the ruling party and the opposition party aren't on the same level.

South Africans react to Pule Mabe's comments about the DA's protest

While Mabe thought he was shading the opposition party, all he did was open the party to shots from South African citizens waiting to take aim at the ruling party.

Below are some comments:

Precocious Depre commented:

"Pule Mabe is talking nonsesne. ANC has turned South Africa into a playground."

Jeannie Stander Meintjes claimed:

"So if the Unions March to Luthuli House to hand over their memo of issues, then the House is not a playground."

Fanie Theron stated:

The point was made, The end of the ANC has come, you are done ! Bring on 2024 !

Ivan Clow added:

"The ANC must wake up because they destroying the country."

Marie Bekker Launspach rebutted:

"ANC made a playground out of all the State owed entities."

Krish Mudali posted:

"Yes he is right. It's not a playground. It's paradise for criminals."

DjPapa TP Hadebe accused:

"But you made South Africa a play ground for other countries."

