Pule Mabe has set the record straight about how the African National Congress feels about the calls for a national shutdown

The ANC spokesperson criticised opposition parties for calling for a nationwide shutdown in protest against loadshedding

Mabe also rubbished claims that the ANC was calling for a shutdown itself adding that the ruling party would never advocate for such

JOHANNESBURG - The outgoing spokesperson of the African National Congress (ANC), Pule Mabe, has slammed opposition parties for calling for a national shutdown in protest of loadshedding.

Pule Mabe has slammed the ANC's opposition for calling for a national shutdown against loadshedding. Image: Philip Maeta & Fani Mahuntsi

Mabe claimed that while the ANC's opposition was trying to push the organisation backwards, the ruling party was busying themselves with trying to find solutions to the energy crisis.

Mabe is the second ANC representative to speak out about the protest plans after ANC Youth League spokesperson Sizophila Mkhize called the DA out for organising a march to Luthuli House, TimesLIVE reported.

The ANCYL accused the main opposition party of politicising the loadshedding crisis and using it to score cheap political points by announcing it would march to the ANC's headquarters.

The ANC spokesperson also rubbished claims that the ruling party was calling for a national shutdown.

Speaking on Newzroom Afrika, Mabe was particularly frustrated that the broadcaster misleadingly reported that the ANC was planning a national shutdown.

The spokesperson said that the ruling party would never call for a shutdown because that would mean that the ANC was backing out of its responsibilities and letting the country run on autopilot.

South Africans weigh in on Pule Mabe slamming the calls for a national shutdown

South Africans believe the ANC is out of touch with the frustrations of the nation.

Below are some comments:

@WTFBRO40 asked:

"What does he suggest we do?"

@ZozoHlumile commented:

"The ANC must realise they have gone too far, protest are already ongoing."

@zilliardo claimed:

"The ANC is shameless."

@GOTHPontiffInv stated:

"The ANC urging a national shutdown over loadshedding is like Satan protesting against the flames of hell."

@GenduToit complained:

"So the ANC is basically telling us to bend over and just take it. We have no right to complain about their utter incompetence."

