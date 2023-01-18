The African National Congress has become keenly aware of how loadshedding is affecting the party's reputation

The ruling party accused Eskom of sabotaging its chances in the 2024 general elections

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance has blamed rolling blackouts on the ANC's cadre deployment policy

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) seems to be taking Eskom's poor performance personally.

ANC says Eskom is ruining its chances in the 2024 general elections by not ending loadshedding. Images: Morapedi Mashashe & Gianluigi Guercia

The political organisation seems to be of the opinion that rolling blackouts are a political ploy to make supporters lose faith in the ANC and cost them the 2024 general elections.

According to the Mail & Guardian, Eskom's top bosses were called to a parliamentary caucus meeting on Monday, January 16, which was also attended by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Insiders told the publication that ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina demanded a turnaround plan from Gordhan and the Eskom board on how they would deal with loadshedding.

ANC is worried about its relationship with the constituency

ANC MP Matshidiso Mfikoe stated during the meeting that the ANC caucus was very angry because Eskom had previously promised to solve loadshedding in two years and they are now damaging the party's relationship with the country.

ANC MP Mncedisi Nontsele chimed in and said Eskom needed to end loadshedding in the next six to 12 months, or else the party would be doomed.

Democratic Alliance blames the ANC cadre deployment for loadshedding

The Democratic Alliance says the Eskom crisis can be attributed to the ANC's cadre deployment policy.

The official opposition party blamed the ANC for hiring unqualified individuals for certain jobs, reports EWN.

"Through its corrupt system of cadre deployment, the ANC centralised all power in Luthuli house," said DA leader John Steenhuisen.

The DA plans to march down to Luthuli House against loadshedding as more and more citizens are crying out over rolling blackouts.

Last year, the DA called for laws to be implemented to prevent cadre deployment. The State Capture Commission of Inquiry also found that cadre deployment was unconstitutional.

