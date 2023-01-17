The ANC Youth League has taken aim at the Democratic Alliance for planning a protest against loadshedding

The opposition party plans on marching to Luthuli House as rolling blackouts in the country are devastating households and businesses

The ANCYL claims that the DA is using South Africa's electricity crisis as an opportunity to earn cheap political points

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) has accused the Democratic Alliance (DA) of using South Africa's energy crisis as a political tool.

ANCYL spokesperson Sizophila Mkhize claims the DA is using the loadshedding crisis as a tool for political advancement. Image: @SizophilaMkhize/Twitter & Darren Stewart/Getty Images

This comes as the main opposition party disclosed plans to hit the streets and march to ANC headquarters at Luthuli House in protest of worsening loadshedding and the rise in electricity tariffs.

Over the weekend, DA leader John Steenhuisen issued a statement announcing the party's plans to march against "the ANC-engineered electricity crisis".

As to why the DA chose Luthuli House as the site for its protest, Steenhuisen wrote that the building is the scene of the crime that the ruling party continues to commit against South African citizens.

ANCYL spokesperson, Sizophila Mkhize denounced the DA's protest plans as a stunt, claiming the party was using the loadshedding crisis as a means to score cheap political points.

Mkhize added that the youth league took particular exception to the DA politicising loadshedding when the majority of its members stay in suburbs and have access to generators, News24 reported.

The spokesperson also cautioned the party of "white privilege" and to refrain from provoking the ANC while they were trying to fix the country.

DA hits back at ANCYL's response to the party's plans to protest

The youth leader for the DA, Nicholas Nyati was less than impressed with Mkhize's criticisms of the DA's intentions. Nyati dismissed the ANCYL as a bunch of clowns who needed to go back to the circus.

The DA youth leader also added that the people who wrote the statement were born in a democratic South Africa and every failure they experience was due to ANC's incompetence.

South Africans react to the ANCYL criticising the DA's plans to protest

South Africans were less than impressed by the ANCYL's response to the DA's protest plans.

Below are some comments:

@sizwezuma735 quipped:

"Which ANCYL because there is no such thing."

@mstauree claimed:

"The majority of ANC and ANCYL members have generators for free."

@moratorthhwhhi commented:

So, does the useless ANCYL expect the DA to just relax and do nothing?The youth league is just like its mother body, useless and irrelevant."

@Nick94481890 stated:

"ANCYL should have paid more attention in school, it would have helped them a lot now."

@Cindy76896563 added:

"I am not a DA supporter and I don't have a generator BUT I WILL JOIN the protest - because ultimately it's not about politics but livelihood!"

@BanterDegen suggested:

"The ANCYL's response says a lot of its IQ. They should be disbanded."

Ramaphosa planning emergency meetings as loadshedding worsens, SA unmoved: “Urgently doing nothing”

In a related story, Briefly News earlier reported that the office of the Presidency has announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa is holding a string of emergency meetings to find a solution to South Africa's deepening energy crisis.

This comes as the nation has been thrust into indefinite Stage 6 loadshedding causing Ramaphosa to cancel his working trip to the World Economic Forum summit.

According to EWN, Ramaphosa has already met with Eskom's top brass and the national energy crisis committee. He will hold a meeting with the leaders of opposition parties who sit in Parliament.

