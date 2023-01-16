The streets of Phoenix were filled with burning tyres over the weekend as residents protested over electricity issues

Residents of the Durban suburb had been without electricity since Friday, January 15

Former president Jacob Zuma's daughter, Duduzille showed her support for protestors

DURBAN - Phoenix residents unleashed their fury after not having electricity due to a blackout that went on for several days and they seem to have the support of Duduzile Zuma.

Phoenix residents are angry because they have not had electricity since Friday, January 13. Images: Darren Stewart & @slomokte/screenshot

On Sunday, January 15, residents' frustrations boiled over onto the streets of the Phoenix suburb and residents blocked off the main entrance with burning tyres.

The former president Jacob Zuma's daughter took to social media to acknowledge the plight of Phoenix residents.

Her post has been regarded as controversial considering that it came after Msholozi was interdicted by the Johannesburg High Court, barring him from privately prosecuting President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Phoenix residents angered by the municipality's inaction to fix blackouts

According to TimesLIVE, the Phoenix township and several other areas in Durban north have been without power since Friday, January 13. The local municipality noted the power outages on social media and said technicians were working on the issue.

Phoenix residents told TimesLIVE that contrary to the municipality's claim, technicians were never on the scene to fix their electricity issues.

Speaking to IOL, Community activist Pastor Collin Moodley stated that the electricity issue in the area had been ongoing. Moodley explained that when they experience loadshedding, power comes back when it is supposed to and then goes out again for hours.

Some people were forced to throw out their groceries because of the power outages and not being able to keep their food refrigerated.

South Africans weigh in on the Phoenix protest

South Africans seem to have a difference of opinion regarding the Phoenix protest. Some people believe they should rather take their fight to the mayor's house, while others say it is about time.

Here are some comments:

@YathawanN said:

"Why do it in the suburb, why don't they burn tires in front of the mayor's house?"

@zungu1002 said:

"They all voted for DA. So they must go to the DA office to ask for better service delivery."

@youracake said:

"SAPS won’t arrive there… Phoenix people have this under control… send them to Megawatt park!"

@mnrMOW said:

"Mark my words. oOr so-called president is going to deploy the army as these protests spread. We haven't seen the worst."

@Bhekabk said:

"It's about time, let's all come out."

