The Democratic Alliance (DA) is organising a march against the rising costs of electricity and increasing blackouts

The party said the African National Congress (ANC) has taken away people's power with loadshedding and in return, their ruling power should be taken

The DA urged South Africans to march with them and many shared their differing opinions on social media

John Steenhuizen urges citizens to stand up against the energy crisis. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on South African citizens to march to Luthuli House in protest of the worsening energy crisis.

The opposition party believes that the African National Congress (ANC) has orchestrated the crisis that is severely impacting the economy and people's lives.

This comes after the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) announced that consumers will pay 18.65% more for electricity from the start of April.

Eskom has also placed the country on Stage 6 loadshedding indefinitely, leaving most citizens without electricity for 11 hours, reported ENCA.

According to News24 the leader of the DA, John Steenhuizen said the ANC needs to account for the crisis and provide citizens with solutions.

"We will specifically target Luthuli House, because this is the scene of the crime that the ANC continues to perpetrate against the people of South Africa through permanent stage 6 load shedding and the latest 18.65% electricity tariff increase. It is at Luthuli House where, over the past three decades, the decisions were made to “deploy” the corrupt and incompetent cadres who plundered and destroyed Eskom."

The march to the ANC headquarters is set to take place on January 25.

Citizens' comments from social media

Mark Wade said:

"The ANC doesn't care, they created the crisis, and are unwilling and unable to fix the mess. Eskom is riddled with corruption, incompetence and insider sabotage."

Leo Sibaya wrote:

"A joint march by all opposition parties would be more helpful. Working together should start now if they want to dislodge the ANC."

Fiona August posted:

"The DA should call on all opposition parties to unite and march together. The energy crisis affects us all."

Jet Mahlangu mentioned:

"That's what we need to do. Take it to the streets and demand our country back from these looters."

Cheryl Conway added:

"March to Concourt and demand that we the citizens of SA have the right to enforce early elections."

