Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen wants an urgent meeting with the head of state

The politician’s meeting request came after Eskom announced the implementation of Stage 6 loadshedding

Steenhuisen said he would like to understand the reasons for the power cuts and the government’s slow response

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

JOHANNESBURG - Leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) John Steenhuisen’s request for an urgent meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa has divided Mzansi.

DA's John Steenhuisen requested an urgent meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: Thierry Monasse & OJ Koloti

Source: Getty Images

The leader of the opposition party said the meeting will be to discuss the impact of loadshedding and plans to resolve the issue. The meeting request came after Eskom announced the implementation of Stage 6 loadshedding.

Taking to Twitter, Steenhuisen shared pictures of the letter on Thursday, 12 January and said:

“It’s time to put politics aside to help keep the lights on, the rolling blackouts are devastating for millions of South Africans.”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The politician said he would like to understand the reasons for the power cuts. He also offered to implement the DA’s recommendations to overcome the crisis.

Steenhuisen also said he would like to understand why the government has been so “lethargic and conservative” in response to loadshedding. He also said that there are solutions to the electricity crisis that have been offered to him by industry experts, independent analysts and the DA.

According to News24, Ramaphosa said the rolling blackouts are harming the African National Congress (ANC). He said ending loadshedding was a priority of the party.

Social media users weigh in on loadshedding

Cathy Sutherland said:

“All party leaders need to stand together to end our energy crisis in this country!”

Leonard Van de Luytgaarden commented:

“Eskom cannot be fixed. It is past repairable. Wake up, South Africa. It’s time to stop paying Eskom and start pooling our money for other solutions. It is just a matter of time before a total collapse of the system.”

Mali Mvelase posted:

“Where are the opposition parties, the country is in crisis but they're quiet as if they don't exist. I think the ANC is hiding something here.”

Norman de Bruyn wrote:

“You are fighting a losing battle.”

Adrian Blom added:

“Eskom will remain an organisation where those in leadership positions will line their pockets. Time for renewable energy. You can’t steal the sun and the wind and the water.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa reiterates plans for energy department to oversee Eskom, leaving many worried

Briefly News also reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the department of energy would take over the management of the embattled state-owned power utility, Eskom.

He made the remarks at a media event on Monday, 9 January. The change follows the resolution adopted by the African National Congress at its conference.

It was determined that state-owned companies operating in sectors should be overseen by the relevant departments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News