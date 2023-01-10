Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) want the UK and US governments to be probed for the war in Afghanistan

The party released a statement condemning the remarks made by the British monarch, Prince Harry, in his memoir

The Red Berets also expressed anger about Harry saying he didn’t see the people he killed as humans but as chess pieces

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) wants the UK and US governments to be probed for fatalities amid the Afghanistan war.

The EFF condemned Harry’s remarks and deemed them “reckless, insensitive and inhumane”. The party said the monarch boasted about killing people during a “fabricated” war.

In the statement, the Red Berets expressed anger about Harry saying he didn’t see the people he killed as humans, but rather as chess pieces removed from the board.

The party said the ideology behind Harry’s remarks expressed “colonial logic” that was used to dispossess land.

According to TimesLIVE, the UK ministry of defence said soldiers were deployed to Afghanistan to offer “support” for the Afghanistan war.

Citizens found the EFF’s remarks humorous on social media

@isobel_jennifer said:

“Is Julius running out of SA problems to shout about?”

@TJContinue commented:

“Oops Harry, now you have done it.”

@teezthato wrote:

“So much happening in this Phala Phala country to be worrying about other countries.”

@priscillaharker posted:

“What business is it of theirs? Themselves are a bunch of corrupt, thieving, criminals.”

@demidashgod7 added:

“The EFF can go help the Taliban there since they're so much against war.”

