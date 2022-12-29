Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members protested at the Bloemfontein Magistrate Court on Thursday, 29 December

The Red Berets called for an end to racism following the alleged Maselspoort racism attack on Christmas Day

The third suspect in the alleged racist incident appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate Court and was granted R20 000 bail

BLOEMFONTEIN - Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) protested outside the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Thursday, 29 December.

EFF members protested outside the Bloemfontein Magistrate Court. Image: Darren Stewart & @Tumii_Frost

More than 50 party members called for the end of racism while waiting for the third accused in the alleged Maselspoort racism attack to appear. The men face numerous charges, including attempted murder for the attack on two teenagers at the holiday resort.

EFF provincial chairperson Coach Liphoko told TimesLIVE that the party would continue fighting to end discrimination in South Africa. He said incidents such as this take citizens back to the apartheid era.

Citizens react to the EFF’s protest following the alleged Maselspoort racism attack

@Nonksv said:

“That "Drowning and strangling" took me straight to the grave. I still maintain that an "attempted murder case" should be filed.”

@audreyparklane commented:

“That boy and his family must sue. Take them for everything they have.”

@thupaatlase wrote:

“Whilst I applaud the action taken by EFF I want to take this opportunity to salute young black boys who fought back against these bullies. They threw back punches. Let’s all salute them.”

@TheVMahlatji1 posted:

“Continue to make racists uncomfortable until they realise RSA is for us all so there will never be room for racism.”

@khomotsojm added:

“I might not vote for the EFF again. However, you guys needed and very necessary.”

Maselspoort court appearance

The third suspect in the alleged racist incident appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrates court and was granted R20 000 bail. He is facing charges of attempted murder.

According to AlgoaFM, the matter was postponed to Wednesday, 25 January. He will appear alongside his two co-accused.

Free State alleged racist incident: Azapo members vandalise racism accused's business premises

Briefly News reported that the Azanian People’s Organisation (Azapo) sprayed anti-racism slogans on the business premises of one of the alleged Maselspoort racist’s business premises.

This comes after a video clip began doing its rounds on social media in which three men could be seen physically assaulting two teenagers at a swimming pool. Citizens clad in Azapo t-shirts planned to send a strong message to those supporting the business.

Azapo deputy president Kekeletso Khena told The Citizen that racism will not be tolerated in the area. Khena said the group would “hunt down” the suspects because they are not welcomed in Azania.

