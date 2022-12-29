The ANC is hosting an event where South Africans can play golf with the first citizen

A game with President Cyril Ramaphosa would cost a whopping R350k for a four-ball match

The event has raised some eyebrows with some South Africans claiming it's just an opportunity for dodgy dealings

BLOEMFONTEIN - The African National Congress got tongues wagging after it announced that the ruling party would be hosting a golf day with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Citizens can pay R350k to play golf with President Cyril Ramaphosa on the ANC's annual presidential golf day. Image: Brenton Geach & stock image

Source: Getty Images

In the invitation poster posted on Twitter, the ANC announced that the Presidential Golf day would take place on Friday 6 January in Bloemfontein and invited all interested parties to participate.

According to TimesLIVE, the golf day event is part of the build-up to the ANC's anniversary celebration on Sunday, 8 January 2023. The governing party said the event will involve the golfers, ANC leaders, ministers, and their deputies, premiers, MECs and executive mayors.

In order to participate in the event interested players would have to pay a registration/green fee of R 2 500. A four-ball tee-off with President Ramaphosa will cost R350k.

While some South Africans were keen to pay to play with the president, many were less than impressed by the event.

Here is what citizens are saying:

@Bonga_BN exclaimed:

"Haibo! What nonsense is this now."

@KoyiXolani asked:

"Why don't @MYANC host a national Eskom day whereby Engineers are called to solve the power issue?"

@TawanaM14 claimed:

"President Cyril Ramaphosa. Real State Gangster."

@Trevor_Gidani_ said:

"I am ready to pay over R2 million to play golf with the president."

@Talkzeen_ complained:

"People are unemployed, people are hungry, and we don't have electricity."

@SelbyNhleko accused:

"It's where they do dirty deals masquerading as golf matches."

