Radio and TV personality Hulisani Ravele took to Twitter to ask the presidency why the government is paying for the funeral of the late leading member of Big Nuz

It has been reported that the KZN government (the premier's office and eThekwini municipality) will be paying half the costs of Mampintsha's funeral

The music star passed away on 24 December after suffering a stroke, and the funeral will be tomorrow 30 December, at the Durban ICC

Hulisani Ravele questions why government is paying for Mampintsha's funeral. Image: @HulisaniRavele

Source: Instagram

947 presenter Hulisani Ravele left people talking on social media after asking why the government is paying for the funeral of someone who was not an official, not killed by accident, catastrophe, natural event, or anything that would warrant the spending of taxpayer’s money. She added:

"@PresidencyZA Please explain and provide supporting legislation."

People took to the comments section to share their opinions. @seni_lavu wrote:

"But this is done even for an ordinary person. You can apply for assistance through your ward councilor. Government can even buy casket, veggies and some other stuff."

@ndu_34184 said:

"He was a taxpayer as well?! He has been contributing to Durban tourism and creating employment etc... What's your view in Teri Pheto's fraud case?"

@GrootmanTebza commented:

"You must ask the KZN provincial government but if you really want some insight, here we go: this is not the first time government categorises a funeral of a person(s) who made an impact. These are categorised at National or provincial level. KZN government felt Mampintsha's (1)"

@dowela:

"KZN has always been like that. I suspect the isithembu guy on tv might receive a state wedding next."

Pearl Thusi's call to disrupt FW de Klerk's 'state funeral' causes frenzy

In another article, Briefly News reported that actress and TV presenter Pearl Thusi urged people to boycott FW de Klerk's funeral if he gets a state funeral.

Many people shared different reactions when the former South African president who served under the apartheid government passed away.

South Africans pleaded with the current President Cyril Ramaphosa not to give De Klerk a state funeral because of the role he played during the apartheid era. "In fact, we must disrupt that funeral if it’s declared a state funeral. There’s just no way," Pearl Thusi wrote.

