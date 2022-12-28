Social media has given not only celebrities but the public at large a platform to freely share opinions

Many South African celebrities expressed their frustrations on social media as the country faced more and more problems this year

From food and petrol hikes to wasting government funds, several political leaders found themselves being called out online

Mzansi celebrities weighed in on politics this year.

Source: Instagram

Award-winning media personality Bonang Matheba fired a few shots at the Sport, Arts, and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa on Twitter. The minister took to Twitter to celebrate Banyana Banyaana following their victory at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco in July this year.

Bonang was not impressed by this, and she told the minister that the team deserved money, not congratulatory messages, also adding that Mthethwa should resign. She came guns blazing again when the minister announced a 22 million flag plan.

As the country went through different stages of loadshedding and experienced food and petrol hike, celebrities like Ayanda Borotho lashed out at the government. Taking to Instagram, the actress penned a lengthy message urging people to find ways to be fully independent of government. She said things are not going to get any better.

“Food and petrol hikes, electricity and water will be a luxury ... you can only guess what's next. I would tell you but you will say I'm lying. The era of control is here," she added.

Rapper AKA tweeted about the water crises, and many people flooded the comments section to open up about their water struggles.

The 'Composure' hitmaker said he gets excited every day when he discovers there is running water from the tap.

In July this year, TV and Radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo asked EFF leader Julius Malema to deal with President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding the energy crisis. In a now-deleted tweet, Sizwe wrote:

“My man really told us to buy solar? SMH. Julius Malema, handle this man, please.”

