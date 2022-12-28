The ANC in the eThekwini region has rallied behind President Cyril Ramaphosa and Gwede Mantashe

The regional structure distanced itself from the allegedly fraudulent letter accusing the leaders of vote buying during the national conference

South Africans believe the letter is merely an attempt to derail Ramaphosa's second term

DURBAN - The African National Congress in eThekwini has distanced itself from a "fraudulent" letter claiming that President Cyril Ramaphosa and Gwede Mantashe bought votes during the ANC's national elective conference.

The ANC in eThekwini has distanced itself from the letter accusing Gwede Mnthashe and Cyril Ramaphosa of vote buying. Image: Leon Sadiki & Filip Singer

Source: Getty Images

The letter was allegedly written by one of eThekwini ANC's members, Thabani Mdletshe, who has since distanced himself from the letter claiming it was submitted to the ANC electoral committee on his behalf.

Many South Africans have rubbished the accusations against Manstashe and Ramaphosa and the ramblings of sore losers.

Here is what citizens are saying:

@bbiraquraish said:

"This is absolute hogwash and a certain narrative is being pushed. People will never heal from defeat."

@Kenna_Matshepe commented:

"Who in his right mind would go to the KZN delegates to try to bribe them to support CR, that would be suicidal. Just accept defeat, heal and move on."

@teboholip added:

"We understand that losing is painful, his faction is desperately trying to come up with something to keep their sponsors hopeful."

@Achilles0450541 claimed:

"Apparently, the letter is fake, so give it up already."

@khosi_pewa stated:

"Why speak out now? A lot of people were disgruntled over the election results."

@Kamutuua3 declared:

"Fake news."

Thabani Mdletshe claims he wouldn't have approached the vote-buying issue by writing a letter

According to SABC News, the letter was addressed to ANC Electoral Chairperson, Kgalema Motlanthe and detailed how the outcome of the elective conference would have been different if Ramaphosa and Mantashe didn't buy votes.

Mdletshe claimed that as a disciplined member of the ruling party he would have expressed any concerns about the national conference by following the ANC's constitution and raising a formal complaint with the regional secretary, TimesLIVE reported.

