ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has a plan to end the feud between President Cyril Ramaphosa and former president Jacob Zuma

Mbalula said that it is okay for ANC members to have differences, but there must be a level of decorum

This comes after Zuma announced his plans to have President Ramaphosa privately prosecuted

JOHANNESBURG - Newly elected African National Congress Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula wants to play peacemaker between President Cyril Ramaphosa and former President Jacob Zuma.

Fikile Mbalula is working on a plan to relieve the tension between Cyril Ramaphosa and Jacob Zuma. Image: Carl Court & Sydney Seshibedi & SIMON MAINA

Source: Getty Images

The ANC SG said he was working on a plan to broker peace between the two ANC heavyweights while speaking to the media after the party's 55th national elective conference.

The transport minister said it was high time he implemented the plan adding that ANC members needed decorum, engagement, and an understanding of each other.

According to TimesLIVE, Mbalula conceded that though the governing party cannot intervene in legal processes, it can engage with the pair politically.

The secretary-general said:

"Members may differ, but there must be decorum”.

The conflict between Ramaphosa and Zuma came to a head when the former president announced his bid to have President Ramaphosa privately prosecuted.

Ramaphosa initially gave Zuma until Monday, 19 December, to withdraw his "abusive" private prosecutions summons but extended the deadline to Wednesday, 21 December.

Zuma has refused to withdraw Ramaphosa's request. The former president has accused President Ramaphosa of being an accessory after the fact in crimes allegedly committed by state advocate Billy Downer, EWN reported.

Here's what South Africans had to say about ANC SG Mbalula's plan:

@XolaniK03196869 commented:

"Njani shame, he jumped fence."

@LeboMotswana claimed:

"He is going in the right direction, maturity SG."

@benny_mab suggested:

"He must resolve his issues with Zuma first."

@myopinionis7 added:

"All he wants is another photoshoot. Lol useless on steroids."

