JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma has refused to back down on the private prosecution summons his foundation sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Former president Jacob Zuma refuses to withdraw public prosecution summons against President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: MIKE HUTCHINGS & Leon Neal

Source: Getty Images

The Jacob Zuma Foundation announced its patron's bid to have Ramaphosa privately prosecuted the evening before the African National Congress (ANC) 55th national elective conference on 15 December 2022.

South Africans are not impressed by the former president's latest legal antics, claiming that Zuma has become annoying.

Here's what citizens had to say about Zuma's private prosecution bid against Ramaphosa:

@clinty10111 commented:

"Let's see if Cyril will take this one out."

@KamoKDuiker claimed:

"Political Suicide."

@Brettbenraphael said:

"And CR will drag this out for fear of offending the sickly old man."

@CT06389823 added:

"This Zuma is becoming annoying. A real leach."

Malunghisi Clive Shikwambana:

Zuma is a bitter old man and shall again fail as usual.

Kuvha Tshilamatanda suggested:

"Ramaphosa should stop acting nice and learn to grab the bull with its horns."

Reginald Reines speculated:

Zuma is buying time before they jail him, that's where he belongs.

Brian Ferreira stated:

"The ANC's finest. Our glorious billionaire leaders still fighting over the keys to the loot."

Zuma's bid to privately prosecute President Ramaphosa

The private prosecution summons against Ramaphosa relates to Zuma's prosecution of state advocate Billy Downer and specialist journalist Karyn Maughan.

According to the former president, Ramaphosa was an accomplice in what Zuma claims are violations of his privacy and breached provisions of the National Prosecuting Authority Act, eNCA reported.

President Ramaphosa gave Zuma until Wednesday, 21 December, to withdraw the summons or face a punitive costs order.

However, the spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation, Mzwanele Manyi said that the court date had been set, and Zuma expects to see Ramaphosa in the Johannesburg High Court on 19 January 2023, EWN reported.

Source: Briefly News