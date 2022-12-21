President Cyril Ramaphosa will not bring down the hammer on ANC ministers who have spoken out against him

The Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, assured that speculation that Ramaphosa would retaliate was nothing more than rumours

Gungubele added that the re-elected leader of the ANC was not one not involve himself in public disputes

JOHANNESBURG- Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele has rubbished rumours that re-elected African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa will axe ministers who are critical of him.

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele assured President Cyril Ramaphosa wouldn't retaliate against his detractors. Image: Jeffrey Abrahams & Leon Neal

Source: Getty Images

Gungubele's assurances come after multiple reports speculated that he would fire his detractors like Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and Cooperative and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Political analyst Thabani Khumalo said that Ramaphosa would do well to rid his administration of his adversaries if he wanted his second term at the helm of the ANC to run smoothly.

According to IOL, Sisulu revealed that the ANC National Executive Committee threatened party members who failed to follow the party line with unemployment if they voted against Ramaphosa on the Phala Phala report.

In the run-up to the ANC's 55th national elective conference, Sisulu was very outspoken about wanting Ramaphosa to step down as president of the ruling party and the country. On the other hand, Dlamini-Zuma went against direct orders from the NEC and voted for impeachment proceedings against the president.

However, while speaking to SABC News, Gungubele assured Ramaphosa is not one for retaliation. The minister in the presidency added that despite the onslaught of attacks Ramaphosa endured, the president shied away from being embroiled in public disputes.

South Africans react to Gungubele's assurances

The majority of Mzansi think President Ramaphosa should fire his enemies.

Below are some reactions.

Elijah Tau Maps commented:

"Keep your comrades close, and your enemies even closer."

Katleho James said:

"Ramaphosa must fire them once and for all, his time is also minimal."

Udhir Chathuri added:

"It is time Ramaphosa flexed. No more half-measures."

Nkululeko Sikhethabahle Dube claimed:

"The ministers simply weakened & exposed themselves. No one will vote for them to senior positions and they know it's over."

Ziziman Mdleleni pointed out:

"We all know a President who fired any person who challenged him even at 00h00 midnight....we haven't forgotten, CR hasn't done that even when all the voices pointed in that direction."

Mandla Sithebe stated:

"If he keeps them, then he is a coward. Zuma was better than him."

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says she will support the new ANC leadership, Mzansi calls her out for flip-flopping

In related news, Briefly News reported that African National Congress (ANC) veteran Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is the latest to swear her loyalty to the party’s newly elected leadership.

The party’s 55th elective conference saw President Cyril Ramaphosa being re-elected in a role Dlamini-Zuma hoped to fill. However, she did not receive a nomination from the branches for the position.

Dlamini-Zuma said she would support the party’s leadership now that the contest is over. During an interview with SABC News, the politician said she hopes the ANC will have a better future.

Source: Briefly News