JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) veteran Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is the latest to swear her loyalty to the party’s newly elected leadership.

The party’s 55th elective conference saw President Cyril Ramaphosa being re-elected in a role Dlamini-Zuma hoped to fill. However, she did not receive a nomination from the branches for the position.

Dlamini-Zuma said she would support the party’s leadership now that the contest is over. During an interview with SABC News, the politician said she hopes the ANC will have a better future.

“The new leadership must be supported now that the contest is over. The new leadership must embrace the losers, and the losers must embrace the leadership.

“The real victor is the ANC, and we are looking forward to working together in whatever capacity,” said Dlamini-Zuma.

The minister said she would serve the people until the day she dies in whatever form. She added that her hope is for trust to be strengthened between the ruling party and South Africans.

Meanwhile, Dlamini-Zuma’s fate hangs in the balance after she defied the party’s orders and voted in favour of the Phala Phala report. According to IOL, those who failed to follow orders would face the consequences of their actions.

Citizens react to NDZ’s remarks:

@Nino_Gaggi_ said:

“Where was this support when the chief whip issued a party’s stance on the section 89 vote?”

@Achilles0450541 commented:

“I doubt that the newly elected leadership desires her fake support.”

@mlu2468 added:

“If you can’t beat them, join them.”

ANC NEC to decide fate of NDZ and 4 other ANC MPs who voted yes for Ramaphosa impeachment proceedings

Briefly News also reported that the newly elected National Executive Conference of the African National Congress (ANC) has the enormous task of deciding what to do with party members who voted on the Phala Phala report against the party line.

Re-elected ANC National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe revealed this while speaking at the ruling party’s national elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg.

Among those to be disciplined are the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and ANC MPs Tandi Mahambehlala, Supra Mahumapelo, Mosebenzi Zwane and Mervyn Dirks.

