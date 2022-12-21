The newly re-elected African National Congress (ANC) chairperson says he plans to serve his last term

Gwede Mantashe said that he has the energy to take on his last term but plans to retire “gracefully” after

The newly re-elected chairperson said the only way to improve the ANC is to develop as a team and connect

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) chairperson Gwede Mantashe has plans to retire “gracefully” after serving his current term in office.

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe plans to retire after serving his current term. Image: Leon Sadiki

Source: Getty Images

The minister was re-elected at the party’s 55th national elective conference. However, he said this would be his last term as the ruling party’s chairperson.

Mantashe said that he has the energy to take on his last term. He said that the party is in trouble, and the biggest challenge is fixing its declining numbers.

The newly re-elected chairperson said the only way to improve the ANC is to develop as a team and connect with others, according to TimesLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Meanwhile, Mantashe’s re-election has given hope to other members of the party who believe order will be restored to the ANC. ANC Women’s League Mavis Khaba said Mantashe has a strong personality.

She said the party needed a “strong, no-nonsense-taking person” like the ANC national chair. Khaba added that Mantashe’s return signalled that the party would stand firm and prevent ANC members from doing as they pleased, News24 reported.

Citizens don’t share the same sentiments, with many calling for the minister to step aside. Here’s what some social media users had to say:

@jacques27752870 said:

“Gwede, you are a disgrace. You are part of that rotten core that must step down.”

@FreeSpi99240622 commented:

“How can a disgrace be graceful?”

@PhilipWeyers posted:

“Gwede Mantashe is not capable of doing anything gracefully, anything at all.”

@Mshikashikaa wrote:

“You will never retire gracefully; those Bosasa cameras that you swallowed will come back to haunt you sooner or later.”

@MorenaTsheole added:

“He knows very well in 2027, ANC will be out of power.”

“They support corruption”: Mzansi weighs in on ANC’s decision to punish people who voted in favour of Phala Phala report

Briefly News also reported that the African National Congress Members of Parliament who decided to vote in favour of the Section 89 panel’s Phala Phala report have landed themselves in hot water.

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe says the names of the defiant MPs have been handed over to the party’s National Executive Committee to be dealt with.

According to SABC News, the NEC will make the final decision on what action should be taken against the MPs, who were previously warned not to go against what the party has decided.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News