JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) president hopeful Zweli Mkhize called for members to contest the step-aside rule at the party’s upcoming national elective conference.

ANC presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize wants the step-aside rule gone. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

He was addressing ANC branches at the Dlamini Multipurpose Centre in Soweto on Monday, 12 November when he made the remarks. Mkhize described the rule as an attempt to “undermined ANC branches where the authority resides”.

The former minister said the step-aside rule was created to deal with factions within the party. He called for members to fight the rule and said that any rule used to purge some and protect others is not good.

According to TimesLIVE, Mkhize told the media that the step-aside rule was previously challenged, and members raised questions. He said there was never a process for dealing with the issues raised.

Meanwhile, the branch in Soweto believes that Mkhize can unite the party and is backing his presidential bid. ANC Zone 5 chairperson Siyabonga Masiza told EWN that the party is being gripped by factionalism.

Masiza said the branch expects Mkhize to review the policies that have been approved by the party’s current leadership. The chairperson added that the policies such as the party funding act are killing the ANC.

Citizens react to Zweli Mkhize’s remarks:

Katleho James said:

“Step aside is the 2017 ANC resolution even SG signed over it. Zweli is blowing hot air.”

Thabo T-bose Madike commented:

“He is talking nonsense because branches are the ones who agreed on this at the 53th conference. What does he mean by undermining branches?”

David Mathe Sithole posted:

“As if branches are not the ones who were at the 54th conference. This Zupta ally undermines everyone's intelligence.”

Mathivha Eddy wrote:

“The authority of ANC branches undermines our constitution.”

Shety Ntsie added:

“It's disappointing how desperate Mkhize is becoming, just the same as those RET group.”

Phala Phala report vote: Mkhize warns MP not to be swayed by ANC NEC when voting on President Ramaphosa’s fate

Briefly News also reported that Former health minister and African National Congress presidential hopeful, Zweli Mkhize has cautioned members of parliament from being influenced by the ruling party's national executive committee.

Mkhize's advice comes as MPs are gearing up to vote on the Section 89 committee's report on President Cyril Ramaphosa's conduct following the Phala Phala burglary.

The Section 89 panel found that Ramaphosa may have a case to answer for the theft of foreign currency from his Phala Phala game farm in February 2020, Mail and Guardian reported.

Source: Briefly News