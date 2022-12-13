Former health minister Zweli Mkhize says the ANC's NEC should not unduly influence how party MPs should vote on the scathing Phala Phala report

Mkhize says that MPs should be afforded the chance to decide for themselves how they want to vote

If members of parliament vote to adopt the Section 89 report it will set impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa in motion

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

CAPE TOWN – Former health minister and African National Congress presidential hopeful, Zweli Mkhize has cautioned members of parliament from being influenced by the ruling party's national executive committee.

Zweli Mkhize doesn't want the ANC NEC to unduly influence ANC MP's when it comes time to vote on President Cyril Ramaphosa's fate. Image: Darren Stewart & Brenton Geach

Source: Getty Images

Mkhize's advice comes as MPs are gearing up to vote on the Section 89 committee's report on President Cyril Ramaphosa's conduct following the Phala Phala burglary.

The Section 89 panel found that Ramaphosa may have a case to answer for the theft of foreign currency from his Phala Phala game farm in February 2020, Mail and Guardian reported. MPs are now tasked with voting on whether the scathing report should be adopted or whether it should be set aside.

The vote will happen in the national assembly on Tuesday, 13 December. Mkhize is adamant that the NEC should not dictate how members of parliament vote and MPs should be afforded the opportunity to make up their own minds.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The vote on the Phaa Phala report is critical because if MPs vote to adopt the report it will set the wheels in motion for president Cyril Ramaphosa's impeachment proceedings.

According to News24, Mkhize seems to be hopeful that Ramaphosa will head into the ANC's 55th elective conference with the impeachment proceeding hanging over his head.

Ramaphosa and Mkhize are set to go head-to-head for the position of ANC president when the elective conference kicks off on Friday, 16 December.

South Africans weigh in on Mkhize's instructions to ANC MP's

Citizens believe that Zweli Mkhize is being a hypocrite for advising ANC MP not to be influenced by the NEC.

Below are some comments:

@ZAR_Boere said:

"Now, @DrZweliMkhize would say it but when the vote was against Zuma back in the day he was happy with the instructions."

@Dee0015_ remarked:

"What a clown."

@davidson_home added:

"This man is dangerous and should in essence not be allowed to have a say, rather should also be expelled for bringing the party into disrepute."

@GeneralKwak1969 commented:

"Zweli Mkhize knows he has no chance of becoming ANC president, with Ramaphosa standing in his way. He is weak and has no policy direction."

@Takuwani4 claimed:

"Sell out. He'll want them to toe the party line if elected. This is a clear indication we should not vote for him to b the president as he'll vote with the opposition."

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa receives anonymous threat over Ramaphosa’s impeachment vote: “We will deal with you”

In a related story, Briefly News reported that the leader of the United Democratic Front, Bantu Holomisa has allegedly received an anonymous death threat warning him not to vote in favour of an impeachment process against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Holomisa posted the threatening message that was reportedly sent to him on his Twitter profile. The ominous read:

"We are warning you HOLOMISA AND NYONTSO. Should you back the African Transformation Movement vote or motion tomorrow we will deal with you. Your days of living are numbered."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News