UDM leader Bantu Holomisa allegedly received a death threat warning against voting on the Phala Phala report

Holomisa maintains he doesn't know who sent the threatening message but claims it would not stop him from supporting the Section 89 process

If the vote on the Phala Phala report is successful it will result in an impeachment process against President Cyril Ramaphosa

JOHANNESBURG – The leader of the United Democratic Front, Bantu Holomisa has allegedly received an anonymous death threat warning him not to vote in favour of an impeachment process against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa allegedly threatened ahead of the National Assembly vote on the Phala Phala report. Image: GULSHAN KHAN

Source: Getty Images

Holomisa posted the threatening message that was reportedly sent to him on his Twitter profile. The ominous read:

"We are warning you HOLOMISA AND NYONTSO. Should you back the African Transformation Movement vote or motion tomorrow we will deal with you. Your days of living are numbered."

The UDM leader captioned the picture of the threatening message, stating that he had no clue who had sent the death threat. Holomisa added that he had never been involved in underworld activities and that is why he is supporting the section 89 enquiry into President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Holomisa added:

"Politics of thuggery must be exposed, especially if they are in govt."

According to EWN ATM filed a motion to vote on the Section 89 committee's Phala Phala report about President Cyril Ramaphosa's conduct. The report found that President Ramaphosa may have violated the law in how he handled the theft of foreign currency from his game farm and may have a case to answer to.

The voting process will occur in the National Assembly on Tuesday, 13 December and will determine if Ramaphosa should be impeached.

South Africans react to the death threat received by Bantu Holomisa

South Africans believe that the UDM leader sent the message to himself.

Below are some comments:

@_Sir_CharlesR said:

"Show us the number General, we need to make sure you didn’t accidentally send that message to yourself."

@kmosebetsi added:

"Nawe you send messages to yourself. Clout chaser."

@jomasingi declared:

"Why should our leaders be intimidated for defending the Constitution because of that PhalaPhala Ankole thing? We can't allow the so-called billionaires to continue with their money laundering activities unabated. It must stop coming rain or sunshine."

@Supreme78144491 asked:

"Who would be worried about a 2-seater party? Your feeling of self-importance is over-exaggerated."

